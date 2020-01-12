BOKOR--Gail Shepard, born June 20, 1931. Died peacefully on January 8 after a short illness. Loving wife of the deceased Gene J. Bokor, mother of Jill, Peter and the late Bruce Bokor, grandmother of Luc Bokor-Smith and Sophie and Livia Bokor. Gail was known for her self deprecating sense of humor and great care for animals. Volunteering was a source of great pride to her and even long after she became a senior citizen, she would volunteer at the senior center of the Tenafly, NJ JCC, talking about "her seniors" as though she was of a different generation - and it is true that she remained young at heart always. She was the first to reach out to friends in need of support. Her love of art, music and dance were lifelong. Even in her final muted days, she loved music and on the best of those days would get up and dance to Gershwin, Cole Porter, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. We are grateful that her passing was peaceful. She will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020