GAIL FURMAN

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL FURMAN.

FURMAN--Gail, died on April 17, 2019, after battling cancer. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Gail was a skilled psychologist, a generous philanthropist, and a passionate politico. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Eve and Jesse and Ariela; and her six grandchildren, Ilan, Mira, Lev, Henry, Louisa, and Felix. Her energy, passion, and generosity will be sorely missed. The funeral was held on Thursday.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.