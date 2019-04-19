FURMAN--Gail, died on April 17, 2019, after battling cancer. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Gail was a skilled psychologist, a generous philanthropist, and a passionate politico. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Eve and Jesse and Ariela; and her six grandchildren, Ilan, Mira, Lev, Henry, Louisa, and Felix. Her energy, passion, and generosity will be sorely missed. The funeral was held on Thursday.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL FURMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019