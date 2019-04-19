FURMAN--Gail. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Gail Furman, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our friends Jesse Furman and Ariela Dubler who have long demonstrated leadership and an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S.Goldstein, CEO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAIL FURMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019