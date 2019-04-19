FURMAN--Gail. The trustees, alumni, faculty, and administrators of NYU School of Law mourn the death of our dear friend, Gail Furman. A renowned child psychologist and philanthropist who earned her doctorate in Psychology from NYU, Gail generously supported student scholarships and academic centers at NYU Law, and served as a board member on the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. We remember her fondly as a warm and loving friend and a deeply dedicated partner in our work. She will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to Gail's family and many loved ones. Trevor Morrison, Dean, David Tanner, Chairman of the Board.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019