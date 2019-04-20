FURMAN--Dr. Gail. It is with deep sadness that all of MCC Theater and its Board of Directors mourns the passing of Dr. Gail Furman, a dear friend and esteemed fellow board member. Her passion and support for the many important service and cultural organizations she supported was unparalleled. Her passing leaves a void for so many who were blessed to have known her. We will miss her at the theater.
|
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2019