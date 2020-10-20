GAIL GOLDMAN

GOLDMAN--Gail Feinberg Phd., passed away on October 17 in Miami Beach, FL. Dr. Goldman was a recognized leading psychologist in private practice in New York City administering psycho- educational testing and evaluations to thousands of students and was voted a Top Psychologist in 2018 in the New York City area. Her deceased father, Dr. Herbert Feinberg was a nationally renowned podiatrist in Miami Beach and her deceased mother, Ethel Feinberg, immigrated from Romania. Dr. Goldman is survived by her husband of 22 years, Eric Schneider, two sisters, Judy Feinberg and Carol Feinberg, two daughters, Robin Fitzgerald and Dr. Julie Merriman, and four grandchildren, Jake, Chase, Eli and Paige.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store