1/
GAIL GOLDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GAIL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLDMAN--Gail Feinberg Phd., passed away on October 17 in Miami Beach, FL. Dr. Goldman was a recognized leading psychologist in private practice in New York City administering psycho- educational testing and evaluations to thousands of students and was voted a Top Psychologist in 2018 in the New York City area. Her deceased father, Dr. Herbert Feinberg was a nationally renowned podiatrist in Miami Beach and her deceased mother, Ethel Feinberg, immigrated from Romania. Dr. Goldman is survived by her husband of 22 years, Eric Schneider, two sisters, Judy Feinberg and Carol Feinberg, two daughters, Robin Fitzgerald and Dr. Julie Merriman, and four grandchildren, Jake, Chase, Eli and Paige.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved