1943 - 2020

Gail Irwin Hartman, formerly of New York City, died from Covid-19 on April 16, 2020 in a nursing home in New Haven, CT. She was 76.



Ms. Hartman, the daughter of Gail and Lawton M. Hartman, III, was born in New Haven and grew up in New York. She graduated from the Spence School in New York City and attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, PA.



Her professional career was in finance. She began at Merrill Lynch and after several years moved to Bear Stearns in commodities. Later she joined Marvin Davidson, the founder of M. H. Davidson and Co., a successful hedge fund that became Davidson Kempner Capital Management, from which she eventually retired. Ms. Hartman was also an early member of The Financial Women's Association of New York. Under its auspices, she was one of the first Americans in modern times to visit the People's Republic of China.



Gail Hartman was an active member of The New York Junior League, through which she made her debut. She engaged in volunteer services through the Junior League and numerous other charitable organizations.



Gail Hartman had a strong passion for animals. She was devoted to Benjamin, Malcolm, Noah and numerous other pets over the years and was thrilled by a visit to the Galapagos. She also set up a foundation dedicated to fostering animal welfare. She was an avid reader and participated in book groups. In addition, she enjoyed landscape painting and other creative arts.



Gail Hartman is survived by her brother William Hartman, his wife Marilyn, and two nephews Wright and John. There will be no memorial service, but those wishing to donate in her memory can do so through the ASPCA, The New York Junior League or The Spence School. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020

