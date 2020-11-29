1/1
GAIL SLINGLUFF
SLINGLUFF--Gail Grant. 83, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 16th, 2020 suddenly, but peacefully, of complications from a recent illness. Gail was an out- standing wife, sister, mother, grandmother and, most recently, great-grandmother. Born in Dayton, OH, she raised her family in Rumson, NJ. Gail cherished her many friends throughout her life. She was known and loved for her kind and generous nature. She was an advocate for education, a talented gardener, an avid tennis player and a warm and welcoming hostess. The more the merrier. She took great pride in being an active member of The Rumson Garden Club, serving on the board of The Oceanic Library, and her appointment to The Rumson Planning Board. She enjoyed her memberships over the years at The Seabright Beach Club, The Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club, The Rumson Country Club, The Colony Club, The Everglades Club, and most recently The Sailfish Club and The Bath & Tennis Club in Palm Beach, FL. Daughter of the late Helen King Grant and Richard Hallam Grant, Jr. Her husband, Charles H. Slingluff, Jr., precedes her in death. She is survived by her three children, Jennifer Robinson (Patrick) of Darien, CT, Melissa Morley (Chris) of Bedford, NY, and Charles Slingluff, III (Allison) of Green Brae, CA, nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild; brother Rick Grant (Mimi) of Dayton, OH, and niece Elizabeth Grant Schroeder (Charlie), and her dog, Rowdy. She went to The Madeira School, where she served on the board, and Briar Cliff College. She was always thoughtful, always loyal and everything good. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family gathered to celebrate her life on November 20, 2020 at The Chapel in the Woods at St. Matthews Church in Bedford, NY.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
