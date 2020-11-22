GERMAIN--Garry, passed away on November 16, 2020. Born in Ninette, Manitoba, Canada in 1932, he was the son of Gertrude and Hilbert Germain. He met his wife, Barbara Metcalfe, when they were both graduate students studying social work at the University of Manitoba in her hometown of Winnipeg. They married in 1957. After moving to New York City in 1960 to finish his Master's degree at Columbia University, they decided to stay and later had two sons. In 1971 they moved to Montclair, NJ and Garry went to work at the Department of Special Education in Livingston, NJ for 29 years. He retired in 2004. Garry and Barbara enjoyed their retirement by traveling the world. Already experienced travelers in Europe, they expanded their range to such places as Peru, Morocco, China, Russia and India. They moved to Carlisle, PA to be closer their son Chris in 2011. Garry was a lover of literature, art, the opera and The New York Times. Ever engaged with his friends and family, he always put the interests of others above his own and made sure they felt welcome and comfortable. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hilbert and his sister Gail. Garry is survived by his wife Barbara; his oldest son Paul Germain of Melrose, MA, Paul's wife Fiona, his grandson Alexander and his granddaughter Sabrina; his youngest son Chris Germain of Carlisle, PA and his wife Jennifer. He is also survived by his sister Norma, in Glenboro Manitoba and several nephews and nieces. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness to everyone he met, love of family, love of his dogs, and most especially his gentle spirit and giving heart.





