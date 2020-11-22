1/
GARRY GERMAIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERMAIN--Garry, passed away on November 16, 2020. Born in Ninette, Manitoba, Canada in 1932, he was the son of Gertrude and Hilbert Germain. He met his wife, Barbara Metcalfe, when they were both graduate students studying social work at the University of Manitoba in her hometown of Winnipeg. They married in 1957. After moving to New York City in 1960 to finish his Master's degree at Columbia University, they decided to stay and later had two sons. In 1971 they moved to Montclair, NJ and Garry went to work at the Department of Special Education in Livingston, NJ for 29 years. He retired in 2004. Garry and Barbara enjoyed their retirement by traveling the world. Already experienced travelers in Europe, they expanded their range to such places as Peru, Morocco, China, Russia and India. They moved to Carlisle, PA to be closer their son Chris in 2011. Garry was a lover of literature, art, the opera and The New York Times. Ever engaged with his friends and family, he always put the interests of others above his own and made sure they felt welcome and comfortable. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hilbert and his sister Gail. Garry is survived by his wife Barbara; his oldest son Paul Germain of Melrose, MA, Paul's wife Fiona, his grandson Alexander and his granddaughter Sabrina; his youngest son Chris Germain of Carlisle, PA and his wife Jennifer. He is also survived by his sister Norma, in Glenboro Manitoba and several nephews and nieces. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness to everyone he met, love of family, love of his dogs, and most especially his gentle spirit and giving heart.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved