GREENBERG--Garry, 68, passed away April 25 due to complications from COVID. Garry was a third generation owner of Beckenstein's Fabrics and Interiors, a furniture and upholstery business, that has been a staple in New York City since 1918. Garry is remembered for his loving nature, generosity of spirit, and endless care for others (in all ways he was a big friendly giant, and gave the best hugs). He was passionate about reading, playing the piano, stubbornly believing in the New York Knicks, and listening to his favorite music on the beach. Garry is survived by his kids, Kyle and Devyn, his sister, Sharon, his brother-in-law, David and his nephews, Jake and Adam.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020