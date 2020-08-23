1/
GARY COWLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COWLING--Gary Lawrence, died August 17, 2020. Gary was adored by all who shared his love of theatre, dedication to AIDS research and advocacy, and joyful celebration of humanity. Born November 4, 1961 in Newport News, VA, he was the treasured son of Marian Cowling Gibbs and Dr. Lawrence Cowling. He received degrees from The College of William & Mary and West Virginia University. Gary studied with Michael Howard, taught at Brooklyn College and appeared in The Namesake, The Accidental Husband, and the web series "Hustling." His proudest achievement was leading the W&M AIDS walk team. Memorial gifts to impact.wm.edu/theatre and gmhc.org/donate. Vote!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved