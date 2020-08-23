GARY COWLING

COWLING--Gary Lawrence, died August 17, 2020. Gary was adored by all who shared his love of theatre, dedication to AIDS research and advocacy, and joyful celebration of humanity. Born November 4, 1961 in Newport News, VA, he was the treasured son of Marian Cowling Gibbs and Dr. Lawrence Cowling. He received degrees from The College of William & Mary and West Virginia University. Gary studied with Michael Howard, taught at Brooklyn College and appeared in The Namesake, The Accidental Husband, and the web series "Hustling." His proudest achievement was leading the W&M AIDS walk team. Memorial gifts to impact.wm.edu/theatre
and gmhc.org/donate
. Vote!