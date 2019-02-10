Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY CRAVEN. View Sign

CRAVEN--Gary H., February 5, 1940 - January 26, 2019, passed on to eternity while pursuing his love of world travel and adventures. He attended Cornell, NYU and received his MBA with honors from Columbia University where he was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma. He "read" for his CPA and was licensed in New Jersey. First employed in Canada by Rothmans he returned to the United States with Arthur Andersen. He retired after 9-11 as the AVP of budget for NYC Health & Hospital Corp. Son of the late Florence and Alex Craven he was the adored husband of Francine T. Robbins-Craven for over 48 years. He was devoted to his three children, twins Bradley (Linda), Douglas (Daniel) and daughter Kimberly. He took them globe-trotting believing that school shouldn't interfere with a child's education and established a tradition of world engagement that became embedded in their lives: music tours to South America, Japan and Europe, studies in China and France and family escapades. He captained his family in annual house-boating and fishing trips in Canada and the U.S. We will miss the light that shone from his eyes, his wit and wisdom. We cherished his commitment to us and his life-affirming attitude. Beset with grave health problems he determined that he was not going to treat life as God's waiting room but was going to experience all the world had to offer. And so he did. His passing has left an enormous void in our lives. A private burial ceremony was held with music and favorite readings performed by family members. Kindly omit flowers.



