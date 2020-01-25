CUTICK--Gary Michael. September 4, 1964 - August 16, 2019. Gary died too soon at home in Durham, NC. Brooklyn born, Gary attended Stuyvesant High and Cornell and received his MS in Physical Therapy at Duke. Gary is lovingly survived by his wife Gillian, daughter Renn, father Bob, sister Lisa (John Cipolla), (step)mother Roz (Pete Fanello), adoring nieces, aunts, uncles and friends all of whom gathered on October 6, 2019 to remember Gary with stories, tears and laughter. A true Brooklyn boy who kept family and friends embraced and laughing. In our hearts forever.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 25, 2020