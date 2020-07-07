GARY GAINES

GAINES--Gary Sheldon, passed away on July 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved father of Erica Gaines, Julie Golde, Jessica Kaplan and Jason Gaines. Loving brother of Marion DeCoudreaux, Eddie Gaines and Susan Zohar- Noam. Adoring and proud grandfather of Natalie, Danny, Abby, Lily and Justin. Loving partner to Maureen Patterson. A life-long New Yorker, he loved the arts, especially opera and classical music concerts. He was a talented musician: a pianist, lutist and a fine vocalist. He connected to Judaism through cantorial singing and took great pleasure in celebrating Jewish traditions. His passion for languages and travel were sources of joy and connection for him. He was so engaged in the world around him and cared deeply about social issues. A Harvard graduate in English Literature, he was active in the Glee Club while there. He was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Florence, Italy and took delight in sharing his love of classical music while performing there. His greatest love of all was his family. He is cherished by so many and will be so missed.





