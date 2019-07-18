ORINGER--Gary H., 86, passed away suddenly and peacefully on July 16, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Gary was raised in Brooklyn, NY and attended Lincoln High School. He graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, class of 1954. Gary spent his entire career in sales and marketing at IBM. He married Joyce Einfeld in 1956 and they raised their three sons in North Woodmere, NY. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife and best friend of 63 years, Joyce; sons Robert (Marla), Michael (Abby), Douglas (Barbette); grandchildren Cory, Justin, Perri and Ross; sister Marilyn Gilbert; and sister-in-law Barbara Cohen; and many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers-in- law Harvey Gilbert and Elliot Cohen. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11am at Guttermans, 8000 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, NY. Interment will follow at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, NY. The family will be receiving visitors at the residence of Robert and Marla Oringer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please call Guttermans for information. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, NY, NY 10004; Foundation for Diabetes Research, 513 West Mt. Pleasant Ave., Ste 220, Livingston, NJ 07039; or the diabetes .



