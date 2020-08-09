GARY PERLSON

PERLSON--Gary Mitchell, age 62, of NYC, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Gary passed away with his son by his side from a sudden heart attack at Weil Cornell Hospital. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Gary followed in his fathers footsteps becoming the third generation to grow the family dry cleaning business. Devoted dad to his children Cory and Alexis Perlson and their mother Carrie, father-in-law to Brianna Perlson, and future son-in-law Tyler Gramse. Remarried to his current wife Ellen Schweitzer whom had two daughters Lauren and Hillary. Gary dedicated much of his life to his children. He loved being on the beach, fishing, Rangers hockey, Giants football, Yankee's baseball and college basketball. Prior to his passing, Gary spent most of his time with Cory and his wife Brianna preparing for the arrival of his first grandchild to be born November 2020. His children will miss his numerous daily phone calls. Gary's success and legacy will continue with his son, Cory carrying the business into the next generation. RIP dearest Gary, loving dad, husband, uncle and brother. We have you in our hearts. The Conveyor Still Turns.





