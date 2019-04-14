Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY RANKER. View Sign

RANKER--Dr. Gary. Husband, father, friend and top coach, Dr. Gary Ranker had a remarkable life. He grew up on the beach diving and surfing - beginning his lifelong love of the ocean. At only thirty, he was CEO for Hallmark International and later CEO of Textron. Forbes "Top Five Executive Coaches in the World," Financial Times "50 Most Important Global Thought Leaders," and Jack Welch's first change agent at GE, Gary was the "Father of Executive Coaching." He lived and worked on four continents and was the first name in Global Mindset Leadership. Recognized for early Gay Rights activism, Gary and husband Shan were White House guests at President Obama's dedication of the Stonewall National Monument. His incredible passion for life and infectious positive spirit will be deeply missed throughout the globe.



