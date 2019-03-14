SACHS--Gary Richard, sadly passed away on March 12. Gary lived the kind of life only found in novels. From world traveler, to rock concert hall owner and food entrepreneur, to drug counselor, to family man, he did it all. His funeral service will be at Boulevard Riverside Chapel, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, NY, 11:30am on Friday, March 15. Shiva will be observed at the home of Robin Chasky immediately following the interment. Shiva will also be observed at the home of Jeffrey Sachs, Sunday, 6-9pm and Monday, 3-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 14, 2019