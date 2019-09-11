GARY SCHMIDT

Guest Book
  • "From all I hear from those who knew Gary, I regret that I..."
    - Jeanne Casatelli
Service Information
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ
07069
(908)-756-0017
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SCHMIDT--Gary A. Age 56, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Hackensack Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ. Husband of Stephanie Lebowitz; father of Olivia Schmidt; son of George and Mildred (deceased) Schmidt; brother of Robert Schmidt and his wife Gina Giuliano. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10am to 1pm and 3-5pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. A memorial service will follow at 5pm. A complete obituary can be found at: www.higginsfuneral home.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.