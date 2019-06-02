STROUD--Gary W. Gary W. Stroud, of Peconic, NY, formerly of Yonkers, NY passed away at home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving husband of Debi, cherished step-father of Jamie (Kevin) Sullivan, and dearest step-grandfather of Brooke and Hadley Sullivan. Gary retired after teaching English for 30+ years at Comsewogue High School on Long Island, where he inspired many students. He is also survived by a constellation of friends and the uncountable number of people who associated with him professionally. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amnesty International (amnestyusa.org/)
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019