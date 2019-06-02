GARY STROUD

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Peace you will be missed by so many you were a..."
    - Lori Erikson
  • "College roommate and dear friend for over 50 years. He..."
  • "A friend since 1968 when we met as Freshman at Stony Brook...."
  • "A wonderful teacher always helped his students! RIP"
    - Linda Boyce
  • "Gary was my cooperating teacher, and a mentor teacher and..."
    - Erica Feitl-Marsh
Obituary
Send Flowers

STROUD--Gary W. Gary W. Stroud, of Peconic, NY, formerly of Yonkers, NY passed away at home on May 23, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving husband of Debi, cherished step-father of Jamie (Kevin) Sullivan, and dearest step-grandfather of Brooke and Hadley Sullivan. Gary retired after teaching English for 30+ years at Comsewogue High School on Long Island, where he inspired many students. He is also survived by a constellation of friends and the uncountable number of people who associated with him professionally. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amnesty International (amnestyusa.org/)
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.