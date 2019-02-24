PASTERNAK--Dr. Gavril William, of New York City and Stockbridge, Massachusetts, passed away on February 22, 2019, at age 71. Son of Dr. Richard and Laura Pasternak, beloved husband of 31 years to Sandra Friedman Pasternak (deceased 2005) and devoted father to Katie Pasternak (deceased 2008), Anna Pasternak and David Avram Pasternak, father-in-law to Carly Gresh Pasternak; brother of Dr. Reuven Pasternak and Dr. Sara Pasternak and brother-in-law to Mathew Jay Levine, Nancy Stern Pasternak and Sandra's sister Dr. Ricki Goldstein and her husband Dr. Larry Goldstein. Internationally recognized scientist at Johns Hopkins and Memorial Sloan Kettering, advocate for family, patients, science, lacrosse, golf and music, both at the Met and his beloved Tanglewood. Co-founder with Mathew Levine of Doc's New York City Youth Lacrosse and CityLax. Services Sunday 12:30 at Riverside Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, Manhattan.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GAVRIL PASTERNAK.
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
(212) 362-6600
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019