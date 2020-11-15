1/
GAYE JORDAN
JORDAN--Gaye Elizabeth (mariee Elwell). Born 12 October 1926 Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully at home aged 94, 4 November 2020 New York City. Gaye grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Carnegie Institute of Technology Department of Drama in 1949 (now Carnegie Mellon University). She was a performer of the Broadway stage, touring productions, and numerous regional theatres for decades. Her second career in life was "Bespoke Food," a catering company on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, often known as "Gay Jordan, Inc." Gaye hosted thousands of events in her catering career with a client list that ranged from Fortune 500 companies to New York's Social Register. "New York Magazine" declared that Gaye's events showcased "An impeccable touch, an august clientele." She was predeceased in life by her husband Robert Elwell; no issue. Also predeceased by her nephews Mark Kelly Jordan, Rocky River, OH, and David Morgenthaler II, Woodside, CA. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sandra Jordan, New York City, Susan Jordan Cornell (John), South Freeport, ME, John Christopher Jordan (Ellen), Port St. Lucie, FL, Nancie Jordan, Sausalito, CA, Samantha Gillis-Jordan, Boulder, CO, Gary Morgenthaler (Eileen) Portola Valley, CA, Todd Morgenthaler, Incline Village, NV, Lissa Morgenthaler-Jones (David), Woodside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Actors Fund New York.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
To the one, the only the exquisite Aunt Gaye. Radiant in heart and soul and spirit and mind. She was a force that was unstoppable--driven by principle, and perfection, and elegance--and how she could make you laugh. Cheers to a life well-lived, and earning the love of so many.
Phillip S
Family
