HOROWITZ--Gedale B., died on April 2, 2020, at age 87 after a long illness. The love of his life, his wife Barbara, predeceased him. Beloved and loving father and grandfather of Ruth (Michael Nachman) and Seth (Linda), and Jared and Elliot. Son of the late Florence and Abraham and brother of the late David. He left a legacy of business success and of community involvement, but family always came first. Donations: Barnard College or Northwell Health Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020