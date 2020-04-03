HOROWITZ--Gedale B. The staff and trustees of Northwell Health mourn the loss of Life Trustee Gedale B. Horowitz. Dale served as Chair, Board of Trustees, Long Island Jewish Medical Center from 1995 to 1997. For over 40 years, Dale and his late wife, Barbara were dedicated benefactors. Their friendship and philanthropic support helped Northwell Health become a regional and national leader in emergency medicine, otolaryngology, and cancer. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ruth and Michael, Seth and Linda, and the rest of the family. Michael A. Epstein, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Northwell Health; Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020