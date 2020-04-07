HOROWITZ--Gedale. With heartfelt sadness, the Trustees and Administration of Barnard College mourn the passing of devoted Barnard Trustee Emeritus Gedale Horowitz, beloved husband of the late Barbara Silver Horowitz '55 and father of Trustee Ruth Horowitz '83 and Seth Horowitz. Gedale and Barbara were devoted and generous supporters of Barnard over many years. In 1976, Gedale was elected trustee and became Trustee Emeritus in 2009, serving with great distinction. He led the Budget and Finance Committee for many years, using his decades of Wall Street experience to help structure Barnard's debt financings for all of our major buildings, including Sulzberger Hall, the Diana, and the Milstein Center. The entire Barnard community sends its condolences to Ruth, Seth, and their families. He will be missed by all. Cheryl G. Milstein, Chair, Board of Trustees Sian Leah Beilock, President Barnard College



