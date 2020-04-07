HOROWITZ--Gedale B. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Gedale B. Horowitz, beloved husband of the late Barbara and cherished father and father-in-law of our dear friends Ruth Horowitz and Michael Nachman and Seth and Linda Horowitz. Gedale's legacy lives on in the exemplary generosity exhibited by his family. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Horowitz family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020