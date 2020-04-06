GELSOMINA DIPRETA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GELSOMINA DIPRETA.
Service Information
Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home and Cremation Center
203 Main Street
Center Moriches, NY
11934
(631)-878-0065
Obituary
Send Flowers

DIPRETA--Gelsomina, of Manorville, NY. On April 2, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Donato. Loving mother of Adriana (Roy), John (Donna), Maria (Robert) Flora (Lewis), Mauro (Suzanne), Angelo (George) and the late Manlio (Laurie). Loving sister of Carmine, the late Angelo (the late Maria) and the late Maria (the late Ralph). Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of six. Funeral Services entrusted to Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Interment private, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details