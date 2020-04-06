DIPRETA--Gelsomina, of Manorville, NY. On April 2, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Donato. Loving mother of Adriana (Roy), John (Donna), Maria (Robert) Flora (Lewis), Mauro (Suzanne), Angelo (George) and the late Manlio (Laurie). Loving sister of Carmine, the late Angelo (the late Maria) and the late Maria (the late Ralph). Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of six. Funeral Services entrusted to Moloney-Sinnickson's Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches, NY where a memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Interment private, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020