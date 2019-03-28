GENE STERN

STERN--Gene, (Roos) 89, born October 15, 1929 in Aachen, Germany, immigrated to US in 1940. Devoted wife and best friend of Norbert Stern for 57 years. Proud and loving mother of Jeffrey and Peter (Robin). Services, Thursday, March 28 at 11:00am, Schwartz Brothers. 114-03 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2019
