NUNBERG--Geoffrey, renowned linguist and author, UC Berkeley School of Information Adjunct Professor, commentator on NPR's Fresh Air and American Heritage Dictionary Usage Panel Chair Emeritus, died August 11, 2020 in San Francisco. Beloved husband of Kathleen Miller, loving father of Sophie, devoted brother to Barbara. Friends and colleagues around the world mourn his passing. A memorial will take place at an appropriate post-Covid moment.





