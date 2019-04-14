ALDRICH--George Hoover. George Hoover Aldrich, was an International Judge, Professor and Foreign Service Diplomat who proudly represented his country for 53 years. Most notably, he served as Legal Advisor to Dr. Henry Kissinger for the Vietnam War Peace Negotiations, and was a Judge on the Iran-US Claims Tribunal in the Netherlands from 1981 to 2012. He graduated from DePauw University in 1954 and Harvard Law School in 1957 and 1958. George also received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from DePauw University in 2007. Judge Aldrich was born on February 25, the son of the late Emmett Porter Aldrich and Hettie Barbara Hoover Aldrich. He grew up in South Bend, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary; three sons, Edward of Alexandria VA, Stephen (Jill) of Pittsford, NY, Robert (Amy) of Atlanta GA, and five grandchildren, Simon, Abby, Nolan, Katie and James. For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019