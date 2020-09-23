1922 - 2020

George Andrew Trudeau died in Palmetto, FL on Sept. 16, 2020. He was 98 years old.



He was born in North Adams, MA on Sept. 9, 1922. He was raised on the family farm on Franklin St. and was the middle of nine children of Ernest Trudeau and Elise Lemoine Trudeau. He was industrious and enterprising and held many jobs as a young man. While he was in high school he published a newspaper called the Franklin Gazette. He then attended New York University to study business until he joined the Navy. For a time, he sold advertising for the New York Times. He attended Officer Candidate School at Harvard and Colgate Universities and was commissioned as an Ensign. He served in the Philippines during the war.



After the war he completed his education, married, had two children and began a career in insurance and sales. He married a second time in September of 1960 and had another child. He worked for the Prudential Insurance Company in New York and New Jersey for many years and retired in 1993. He and his wife moved to Bradenton, FL, where some of his siblings had retired. He adored his large, extended family and strove to spend time with them whenever possible. He was an avid golfer until just a few years ago. He followed politics and other news fervently and loved discussing the topics of the day.



He is survived by the love of his life, Kerstin S. Trudeau; daughters Elise Trudeau Zappas, Dana Trudeau, and Anna Trudeau-Smith, two sons-in-law; Michael Ares and Mike Smith, seven grandchildren; Lee Zappas and his wife Megan Colombaroni, Nick Zappas and his wife Shelly Zappas, Jesse Fiorito and his wife Lindsay, Harlan Fiorito, Hannah Smith and her husband Matt Kimmey, Andrew Smith and Patrick Smith. He also had two great-grandchildren, Olive and Margot Zappas, one surviving brother, Clem, and many nieces and nephews. He and Kerstin were married for 60 years.



There will be no service at this time but there are plans to celebrate his life at a virtual Trudeau Family reunion on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He will be sorely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store