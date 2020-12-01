1/
GEORGE CASTELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASTELL--George C. Collegiate School mourns the loss of our distinguished alumnus George C. Castell '54, who demonstrated his steadfast dedication to Collegiate in his 20 years on the Board of Trustees, including five as President. He also served as President of the Alumni Association, was a Life Member of the Alumni Council, and received the Alumni Volunteer Award in 2014. His energy, vision and leadership strengthened Collegiate immeasurably. To Marian, William and Gregory, and to all his family and friends, we extend our deepest condolences. Jonathan K. Youngwood '85 President David S. Lourie Head of School


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved