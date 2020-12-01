CASTELL--George C. Collegiate School mourns the loss of our distinguished alumnus George C. Castell '54, who demonstrated his steadfast dedication to Collegiate in his 20 years on the Board of Trustees, including five as President. He also served as President of the Alumni Association, was a Life Member of the Alumni Council, and received the Alumni Volunteer Award in 2014. His energy, vision and leadership strengthened Collegiate immeasurably. To Marian, William and Gregory, and to all his family and friends, we extend our deepest condolences. Jonathan K. Youngwood '85 President David S. Lourie Head of School





