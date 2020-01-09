CONSTANT--George. Passed away peacefully at his home on January 6, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was a brilliant interior designer whose work has been featured in numerous publications and the Kip's Bay (Best in Show) and Southhampton showhouses. George was always impec- cably dressed and full of enthusiasm for life. He loved musical theater, people and Windstar cruises. He will be remembered for his intelligence, talent, wit, compassion, sparkle and numerous acts of kindness and love. He is survived by his husband David Perkins, his brothers Chris and Louis and their spouses Melanie and Josephine, his godchildren Elayne Rodriguez and Andrew Constant, first cousin Georgia Lavdas, nephew Bobby Constant, former partner Brian Wagner and over 100 cousins, nieces and nephews. The wake will be on January 10 from 4pm to 9pm at Conway Funeral Home, 41-45 58th St., Woodside, NY. Funeral will be on January 11 at 10am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 337 East 74th St., New York City. Donations can be made to the ASCPA.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020