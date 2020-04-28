CRAPPLE--George. E. On behalf of the entire staff, the principals of Millburn Ridgefield Corporation deeply mourn the passing of George Crapple, beloved co-Chairman, member of the board and former co-CEO, whose leadership, intellect, humor and morality were integral to guiding the growth of the firm in the more than 37 years since he joined. He also helped shape our industry, including as past Chairman of the Managed Funds Association and through other leadership roles too numerous to mention. George was incredibly smart, thoughtful and strong-willed - the epitome of a larger-than-life personality and presence. He will be sorely missed by all of us. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Crapple family.



