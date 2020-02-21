Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George D Simpson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George David Simpson, 82, of Manhattan, NY passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.







George was the adoring husband of Susan (Sue) Simpson, loving brother of sisters Eda Byrne (dcd.) and Virginia Mickle, proud father of sons Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Todd (Karen) and devoted grandfather of Griffen, Lucas, Alexander and Finn.







Born in White Plains, NY, George served in the US Army, earned a BA from Rutgers University and had a long marketing career in NYC including his tenure at S&H Green Stamps.







In his later years, he forged many wonderful and lasting relationships as a board member of The Navy League, the volunteer coordinator at the USS Intrepid Museum and his work with The Soldiers and Sailors Monument. He cared deeply about these causes and the people he came to know.







George had a wonderful sense of humor, and a keen artistic eye with photography. With his impressive culinary skills George prepared many wonderful meals and gatherings for family and friends where it was a treat to be a guest at his table.







With his "honeybun" Sue, he enjoyed international travel. As an avid aviation enthusiast, he held his small plane and glider pilots license until later in life.







For friends and family, and all who were lucky enough to have met him, his loss is deeply felt.







