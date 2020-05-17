GEORGE EDELSTEIN
EDELSTEIN--George. Iconoclast and fierce advocate for social justice, George died April 26, 2020, at the age of 78, from COVID-19. He was a trial attorney and Assistant Chief in the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Educated at University of Pennsylvania, where he played football, and Columbia Law School, where he graduated cum laude as a Stone Scholar, George was brilliant, witty, and kind. He loved to tinker with BMW motorcycles, take photographs, and add to his record collection. He leaves his children, David (Carole) and Jeanette, and grandchildren, Grant, Clare, Trey, and Ava. He was a caring husband to Reada and loving surrogate father to her children, Damian, especially, and Jenna. He will be missed by all who truly knew him.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
