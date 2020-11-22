FARR--George, III, a resident of the Upper East Side and Norfolk, CT, died on November 17, 2020. George was born in Akron, Ohio to George Farr, Jr. and Grace Borneman on November 30, 1935. He attended Kenyon College and served two years in the Counterintelligence Corps of the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany. George attended Harvard Business School and worked on Wall Street as an investment analyst specializing in the pharmaceutical industry. He was an avid reader of biographies and Victorian literature, player of tennis and the Financial Times crossword, and was fond of long walks in the city. George is remembered by his family and friends as a person who demanded little and gave much, especially in his dry sense of humor. He is survived by Joan Williams Farr, his wife of more than 50 years, son Gregory, daughters Elizabeth and Lucy, and seven grandchildren.





