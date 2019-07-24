FOUNDOTOS--George T. The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) mourns the passing of George T. Foundotos, Board of Directors Past President. Mr. Foundotos served as a board member of the Society's Suffolk Chapter. The NYSSCPA is grateful for Mr. Foundotos's years of service as well as for his passion for the CPA profession, which he demonstrated as an educator and by mentoring future CPAs. The Society extends its deepest sympathies to the Foundotos family.
Published in The New York Times on July 24, 2019