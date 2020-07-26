GEORGE FREEHILL

FREEHILL--George Bernardin. On July 20, 2020, George B. Freehill, loving husband, father of four and grandfather of ten, passed away peacefully at his home in Jupiter, Florida, at age 85. George was born and raised in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Walsh, during the St. Patrick's Day Dance at St. Gabriel's Grammar School in March of 1949. They were married for 58 years. George proudly graduated from Fordham Prep, Fordham College and Fordham Law. He founded the maritime law firm Freehill, Hogan and Mahar which today remains the preeminent global maritime practice. The firm quickly became his second family, and he loved going to work every day. George lived by the pillars of his life: Family, Friends, and Faith. George had an unshakeable sense of optimism and a voracious appetite for life. He made every person he interacted with feel like the most important person in the room. He was an avid golfer with, eight holes-in-one! He enjoyed nothing more than playing golf with his family and all his great buddies. He had a curious mind, infectious smile and indomitable spirit. He was one of a kind. George was predeceased by his wife Barbara and his brothers James and John. He is survived by his four loving daughters: Kim Freehill (Nari), Kelly Hoffman (Michael), Evan Clark (Jim) and Kendra Seth (Kevin). George also leaves his ten adoring grandchildren, to whom he was always affectionately known as "Porgie": Riley, Devon and Brendan Hoffman; George, Chapin and Siobhan Clark; and Henry, Thomas, Ryan and Dylan Seth. He is survived by his brother Patrick Freehill and three sisters-in-law, Ann Freehill, Shan Freehill and Connie Walsh. After raising their daughters in Plandome, NY, Barbara and George lived in New York City before retiring to Florida, all the while relishing their wonderful family summers in Westhampton Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to MDS, with our gratitude. Checks should be payable to: Trustees of Columbia University-MDS Research, Care of Azra Raza, MD, Columbia University Medical Center, Millstein Hospital Building, 177 Fort Washington Avenue, Room 6GN-435, New York, NY 10032.





