1946 - 2020

George G. Alexander, award-winning architect, succumbed to the novel coronavirus on April 27, 2020.



George G. Alexander (73), the son of Russian immigrants George and Vera (Mantzeff) Alexander. His father was a successful commercial artist and his mother was a homemaker and cosmetics representative at Lord and Taylor. As an only child, George grew up in post-war suburban New York, during which he developed a passion for history and the arts-painting, photography, and architecture, in particular-that would be with him throughout his life. He attended Glen Cove High School where he was the art editor of the yearbook and a member of the high school hall of fame.



George graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Architecture in 1969 with a degree in architecture. He returned to New York, thereafter, to pursue his career with Swanke Hayden Connell Architects, a prestigious New York firm. His career progressed steadily and perhaps entered its most fruitful period when the firm was awarded the American Express Headquarters commission. Located in Battery Park City, it was the largest interior design commission of the time. George was Project Architect on that commission. In recognition of that work, he received an award from the Society of American Registered Architects in 1986. He was made a principal at Swanke Hayden Connell Architects in 1985, directed the firm's London office from 1989 to 1994, and led SHCA's Washington, DC office from 2003 until the firm closed its doors in 2015. He was instrumental in many corporate and government projects including the award-winning Merrill Lynch Financial Center in London and the 2006 modernization of the Internal Revenue Service Headquarters Building. In 2015, he started Alexander Design-Management Advisors and served as a consultant to the international engineering firm AECOM. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Royal Institute of British Architects.



An avid golfer and world traveler with a great sense of humor, Mr. Alexander enjoyed the theater and the cinema. He assisted with the production of the annual Gilbert and Sullivan productions of the Blue Hill Troupe in Manhattan of which he was also a member of the Board and created the set designs for many shows. An accomplished artist, he produced many treasured portraits for family and friends.



George's first marriage to Aina ended in divorce. In 1981, he married Alice Sheridan (Sherri) Johnson, who would be his wife for more than 30 years until her passing in 2015. George was also predeceased by their daughter Katharine Sydney (Kat) Alexander, who died in 2017. Mr. Alexander is survived by his son Michael, his wife, and granddaughter and step grandsons.



A dear friend, George will be sorely missed by many.

