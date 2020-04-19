GABOR--Dr. George. Dr. George Gabor, eminent physician, former Chief of Cardiology, at Brookdale Medical Center for nearly 30 years, died of a heart attack on April 13, in Aventura, FL. He was 88. George will be remembered as a rock of rare integrity, a moral beacon, and his kindness and generosity. He graduated from BHS, NYU, and NYU School of Medicine, and trained subsequently at Mount Sinai Hospital in NY City. Before going into practice he served as an Army Captain for two years in post-war Germany. George pioneered research in trans-esophageal echocardiography, a procedure contributing to the advancement of the specialty. A hardworking caring practicing doctor, he excelled in fairness and devotion to his patients, not differentiating between rich and poor. As a praised teacher he also mentored many of today's fine cardiologists. He had an inquisitive, probing mind, was an avid reader, fearless swimmer, and opera lover and connoisseur. He looked at his charitable contributions to Planned Parenthood and International Rescue Committee with hope of helping people in need. The family lost its patriarch and his passing leaves an ever-lasting void. His devotion to his family and friends was unsurpassed. George was predeceased by parents Nicky and Gizy, first wife Renee, and sister Bea. He is survived by wife Marta; children Emily Ann and Ricky, step-children Rita and Tom, spouses Debbie, Peter, and Kathleen; grandchildren Joshua, Carmen, Rebecca, Zachary, Nathaniel, and Henry; cousin John, and nieces Nancy, Karen, and Barbara.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020