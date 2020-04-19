Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE GABOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GABOR--Dr. George. Dr. George Gabor, eminent physician, former Chief of Cardiology, at Brookdale Medical Center for nearly 30 years, died of a heart attack on April 13, in Aventura, FL. He was 88. George will be remembered as a rock of rare integrity, a moral beacon, and his kindness and generosity. He graduated from BHS, NYU, and NYU School of Medicine, and trained subsequently at Mount Sinai Hospital in NY City. Before going into practice he served as an Army Captain for two years in post-war Germany. George pioneered research in trans-esophageal echocardiography, a procedure contributing to the advancement of the specialty. A hardworking caring practicing doctor, he excelled in fairness and devotion to his patients, not differentiating between rich and poor. As a praised teacher he also mentored many of today's fine cardiologists. He had an inquisitive, probing mind, was an avid reader, fearless swimmer, and opera lover and connoisseur. He looked at his charitable contributions to Planned Parenthood and International Rescue Committee with hope of helping people in need. The family lost its patriarch and his passing leaves an ever-lasting void. His devotion to his family and friends was unsurpassed. George was predeceased by parents Nicky and Gizy, first wife Renee, and sister Bea. He is survived by wife Marta; children Emily Ann and Ricky, step-children Rita and Tom, spouses Debbie, Peter, and Kathleen; grandchildren Joshua, Carmen, Rebecca, Zachary, Nathaniel, and Henry; cousin John, and nieces Nancy, Karen, and Barbara.



GABOR--Dr. George. Dr. George Gabor, eminent physician, former Chief of Cardiology, at Brookdale Medical Center for nearly 30 years, died of a heart attack on April 13, in Aventura, FL. He was 88. George will be remembered as a rock of rare integrity, a moral beacon, and his kindness and generosity. He graduated from BHS, NYU, and NYU School of Medicine, and trained subsequently at Mount Sinai Hospital in NY City. Before going into practice he served as an Army Captain for two years in post-war Germany. George pioneered research in trans-esophageal echocardiography, a procedure contributing to the advancement of the specialty. A hardworking caring practicing doctor, he excelled in fairness and devotion to his patients, not differentiating between rich and poor. As a praised teacher he also mentored many of today's fine cardiologists. He had an inquisitive, probing mind, was an avid reader, fearless swimmer, and opera lover and connoisseur. He looked at his charitable contributions to Planned Parenthood and International Rescue Committee with hope of helping people in need. The family lost its patriarch and his passing leaves an ever-lasting void. His devotion to his family and friends was unsurpassed. George was predeceased by parents Nicky and Gizy, first wife Renee, and sister Bea. He is survived by wife Marta; children Emily Ann and Ricky, step-children Rita and Tom, spouses Debbie, Peter, and Kathleen; grandchildren Joshua, Carmen, Rebecca, Zachary, Nathaniel, and Henry; cousin John, and nieces Nancy, Karen, and Barbara. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close