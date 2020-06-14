GEORGE GERING
GERING--George. Died at home March 21, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, raised in South Orange and resided in Livingston and Short Hills before moving to Delray Beach, FL. President and CEO of M Eagles Tool Warehouse, Inc. and S & G Tool Aid Corp., Newark, NJ. Princeton '55, Lieutenant in Air Force, active in Jewish Federation and past chairman of Israel Bonds, Essex County. Devoted husband to Sandra of 64 years, loving father to Brad (Kathy), Linda and Margie, adored grandfather of Zachary (Audrey), Will, Graham, Louis, James, Nettie and Nathan and beloved brother to Steven. An avid golfer and runner. He was the consummate gentleman.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
