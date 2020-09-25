GEORGE GOKEA

GOKEA--George. Age 63. We would like to let you know that George's work here is done. He received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a very long time. George loved his family and loved life. Always with a smile on his face, sharing his experiences and his life lessons. Born and raised behind the Iron Curtain in Communist Bucharest, Romania, George arrived in New York City as a political refugee in 1983. He considered his American arrival as his rebirth. He loved America and the American way of life. George is survived by his wife of 30 years, Varvara, and his two wonderful sons that he adored, Rienzi, 27 and Ziggy, 23 and many friends and family around the world. Wake: Frank C. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., NYC 10028, September 25, 2020, 4-8pm. Church Service: Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral, 337 E. 74th St., NYC 10021, September 26, 2020 at 2pm. Funeral: Willowbook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport, CT 06880, September 28, 2020 at 11am.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store