HABURAY--George P., of Scarsdale, NY passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn. George graduated from Hunter College where he met his wife of 55 years, Iris (nee Favini). George served as president of Lions International and retired as Postmaster of Mamaroneck, NY. In addition to his wife, George is survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Tufo and Nieces Alicia Cappelli (Michael) and Andrea Gruppuso (Stephen). He was predeceased by his niece Audra Spinella (Thomas/Karne Poulos). George leaves behind grandnieces Sofia, Amanda, Danielle, Olivia and Grandnephews Luke and Adam. George was an avid reader, photographer, traveler and devotee of J.S. Bach and Bill Evans. He had a deep respect for all living creatures. George's keen wit and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends. Memorial visitation will be at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes in Scarsdale on Saturday 20th from 3pm until 7pm. Donations may be made to Calvary Hospital, Bronx, NY.



