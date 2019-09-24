Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HERMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HERMANN--George, MD. It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend Dr. George Hermann. A member of the Mount Sinai community for more than 40 years, Dr. Hermann was a diligent and well-regarded radiologist who was dedicated to his patients, students, and colleagues. During his career at Mount Sinai, Dr. Hermann served as Professor of Radiology, Director of Musculoskeletal Radiology, and Director of Breast Imaging. His devotion to science, research, and education earned him several awards for excellence in teaching and made a lasting impression on the scores of students and colleagues he mentored. Dr. Hermann received his medical degree from Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary. He completed a residency at the Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem and served as a physician in the Israeli army for three years. Dr. Hermann completed a fellowship at the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases. We send our deepest condolences to his wife of 56 years, Eva Sas; daughter, Dorit Hermann Chasen, DDS; and son, Gabriel Hermann, as well as his grandchildren, extended family, friends, and loved ones. Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Health System Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Burton Drayer, MD, Dr. Charles M. and Marilyn Newman Professor and System Chair of Radiology, Chief Executive Officer, Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice, and Dean for Clinical Affairs, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



