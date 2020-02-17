Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2020

George Isaacson died Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born January 3, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest of 4 children and the second son of Dora Oxenhandler Isaacson (Rosenblum) and Saul Isaacson. He is predeceased by his sisters, Rose Greenberg, Theresa "Toby" Tenenbaum, and his brother Henry (Mickie).



George was a graduate of the High School of Art & Design on the upper east side of Manhattan and earned a college degree from Pratt Institute. He served two years in the United States Army. He enjoyed a long successful career as Vice President, Educational Resources at the New York Times, and later as Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Teaching Resources, Inc. He was an accomplished painter and photographer, and skilled chess player, who loved his cat, Cleopatra.



George was married to Elaine Grossman Isaacson for 45 years before her death in 1995. He is already missed deeply by his two sons, Saul (Lisa) and Steven (Deborah), as well as his grandchildren, Elliot (Kristina), Elizabeth, Julia, Alexander, and Elaine, and his loving nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue (at 91st Street).



In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made, in George's name, to Danbury Animal Welfare Society at http://daws.org/donate/

