1933 - 2019

George Karabelas, of Bridgewater, CT, passed away peacefully and with dignity with his family by his side, on September 17, 2019 in New Milford, CT at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 85. George was born in Itilo, Greece on November 5, 1933, to the late Kanella (Kelorakos) and Kyriakos Karabelas.



George was a proud American citizen having emigrated from Greece in 1962. He lived and worked in Manhattan, NY where he was the founder and president of Karabelas Furs. After his retirement he moved to Bridgewater. He loved sunsets, skiing, fishing in Montauk, gardening and baking bread.



George is survived by his loving children Carrie, John and James Karabelas, six grandchildren and his first wife and mother of his children, Kathryn Hondros Karabelas, as well as two brothers, Theofanis and Evan Karabelas. He was predeceased by his wife Donna (Kristi) Simmons Karabelas.



A memorial service will be held next month in New York City. Donations may be made in George's honor to .



