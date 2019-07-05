LOWY--George. The trustees, alumni, faculty, and administrators of NYU School of Law mourn the death of our dear friend and alumnus, George Lowy '55. George's remarkable career spanned more than six decades of distinguished private practice in corporate law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP. A steadfast and loyal supporter of NYU Law, George served as a longstanding member of our Board of Trustees and in 2003 endowed the George T. Lowy Professorship of Corporate Law. We remember him fondly as a talented attorney, wise counselor, and warm and generous friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to George's family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed. Trevor Morrison, Dean David Tanner, Chairman of the Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on July 5, 2019