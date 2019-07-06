LOWY--George T. 87, died peacefully July 3, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife Pierrette, sister Barbara Sommerfeld (George), nieces and nephews, Susan Geiger (Adam), Ellen Jordan (Kirk) and Lawrence Sommerfeld (Elizabeth) and their children. In addition to having retired as a highly respected law partner of Cravath, Swaine and Moore, he had been active with educational and charitable institutions including as a Trustee and Adjunct Professor at the NYU School of Law, on the Board of Brandeis University Graduate school and a Vice President of the American Hospital of Paris Foundation. Services Monday July 8th, 11:30am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Avenue at 65th Street.
Published in The New York Times on July 6, 2019