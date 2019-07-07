Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:30 AM Temple Emanu-El One East 65th Street New York , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

LOWY--George T. The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP mourn the passing of their partner, colleague and friend, George T. Lowy. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Pierrette, sister and family, and all of those fortunate enough to know him. Mr. Lowy joined Cravath in 1957 and became a partner in 1965. He was widely considered a leading lawyer for cross-border mergers and acquisitions and international financings, and his clients included AXA, British American Tobacco, Lazard Freres, Thomson-CSF and Westinghouse Electric. Mr. Lowy led Cravath's Paris office from 1968 to 1971 and opened the firm's London office in 1973. He served as the Corporate Managing Partner from 1971 to 1973 and Head of the Corporate Department from 1982 through 1990. He retired from Cravath in 2001 and was named Senior Counsel in 2002. In addition to his legal work, Mr. Lowy served as Chairman of the Committee on Corporation Law of the New York City Bar Association, and on the Boards of Directors of The Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States and Eramet S.A. (Paris, France). He also served on the Board of Trustees of New York University Law Center Foundation, the Board of Overseers of Brandeis University Graduate School of International Economics and Finance, and as Vice President of the American Hospital of Paris Foundation. He was also an Adjunct Professor of Law at New York University Law School. Born in New York, Mr. Lowy received a B.A. cum laude from New York University in 1953 and an LL.B. cum laude from New York University School of Law in 1955, where he was Article and Book Review Editor of the Law Review. In 1955, he joined the military and served in Europe until he joined Cravath in 1957. In his more than sixty years at Cravath, Mr. Lowy was known as a gifted corporate lawyer with global expertise, and also a trusted teacher and advisor, guiding generations of Cravath attorneys who benefited from his intellect and counsel. A service will be held at 11:30am on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Temple Emanu-El, One East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Contributions in honor of Mr. Lowy may be made to the New York University Law School General Scholarship Fund, 22 Washington Square North, New York, NY 10011. Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019

